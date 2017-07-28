Police alert over woodland ‘lurker’

Parents have voiced their concern after a man was seen acting suspiciously in woodland near Hailsham.

Police were called to the scene at 2.20pm on Tuesday (July 25) after parents reported a man lingering behind trees and watching children in Abbots Wood, Arlington.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers conducted enquiries in the area but there was no trace of the man.”

Police say the man is described as white, in his mid-forties, around 5ft 8ins tall, bald and of a stocky build.

He was dressed in a black top and trousers and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse quoting serial 803 of 25/07.