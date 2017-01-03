Police appeal after armed robbery in Hailsham

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a service station in Hailsham.

A member of staff was cashing up at Hawkswood Service Station when two men walked in at approximately 9.25pm on Tuesday, December 27.

According to Sussex Police, one of them demanded money before producing what was believed to be a small knife or some sort of sharp object in his left hand.

They took around £130 cash and ten packets of cigarettes before leaving on foot.

The first suspect is described as 6ft and of medium build with very dark hair and piercing blue eyes.

He was wearing a light coloured hoody, with the top of the hood fastened by popper stud buttons covering his mouth. He also wore a light blue Puffa style jacket and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as 6ft and of very slim build with light blue to grey eyes.

He was wearing a black scarf covering the lower part of his face, a dark jacket, light blue jeans and black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly said, “Fortunately the staff member was not injured but has understandably been left shaken by this incident.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. Even something that you may think is really insignificant could really help.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1095 of 28/12.

You can also report online (www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal) or call 101.

Alternatively contacr Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.