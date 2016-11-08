Police appeal after car stolen in Uckfield

Police are asking for public assitance after reports of a car theft in Uckfield.

Officers are asking members of the Sussex Paws on Watch team to keep eyes open for a car believed to have been stolen from Luxford Car Park at around 5pm on Thursday, November 3.

Police say the car was parked in the car park, but when the owner returned at approximately 10pm that evening it was nowhere to be found.

The car is a red Saab 903 5-door saloon and has a partial registration number of G***XAW. It is described as being very clean and in good condition.

Police ask anyone who sees the car to contact officers with details of when and where it was seen, by calling 101 and quoting reference 620 of 04/11.

