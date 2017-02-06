Police appeal after fatal crash involving Plumpton driver

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Haywards Heath involving an elderly pedestrian and a driver from Plumpton.

Emergency services say the collision took place in South Road at around 5.20pm on Friday (February 3) and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai driven by a 70-year-old woman from Plumpton and a 78-year-old female pedestrian from Ardingly.

Police say the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and later died at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she was taken for emergency treatment.

She had been driving a white Nissan Note and had parked at the kerb while she got out to cross the road, say Sussex Police.

The collision, which took place outside Boots the Chemist, led to the road being closed to traffic for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Whitby.

