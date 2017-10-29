Police appeal for help to find missing Seaford boy

Police are appealing for help to find a 13-year-old Seaford boy who has gone missing.

Jude Berry was reported missing from his home on Saturday (October 28) at around 2.30pm, say police.

He is described as white, 5ft 1ins, of slim build and with short mid-brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hooded jersey and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

He may be in possession of a black JD bug scooter.

Police say he was wearing a black and yellow sports watch on his left wrist and, though shown wearing glasses, he does not have these with him.

This, according to Sussex Police, can make him disorientated.

PC Jo Seabridge, of the East Sussex missing persons team, said: “We’re concerned about Jude’s welfare because of his age.

“He’s not in any trouble and we’d just like him, or anyone who sees him, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about Jude is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 866 of 28/10. If he is thought to be unwell or in any danger, please phone 999.