Police appeal for wanted Seaford man over sexual offences

Police are searching for a man who is wanted after failing to appear at court for a series of sexual offences.

According to Sussex Police, Stephen Beal, of Claremont Road, Seaford, is charged with a total of eight non-recent sexual offences including rape.

A warrant has been issued for the 54-year-old’s arrest after he failed to attend Lewes Crown Court on October 30.

Police say Beal was last seen in Stoke-on-Trent, in Staffordshire, and is also known to have links to Cambridgeshire.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 560 of 25/11.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.