Police appeal for witnesses after collision involving 11-year-old cyclist

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and 11-year-old girl cyclist on Sunday (April 16).

The girl suffered minor leg injuries but did not need hospital treatment after the incident in North Street, Hailsham between 8.30am and 9.30am, according to police.

Sussex Police say the car, described as a silver Mercedes, apparently drove off from the scene without stopping.

A man passing by reportedly assisted the girl, and police are keen to speak to him and any other witnesses.

If you can help, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 424 of 16/04.

You can also report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.