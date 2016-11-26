Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Stone Cross

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash near Stone Cross last night (Friday).

Police say they were called to the B2104 Hailsham Road at around 5.15pm after a collision involving a single vehicle.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “For reasons unknown at this time, a black Peugeot 206 left the road to the right and collided with a gate and fence.

“Sadly the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The road was closed for three hours whilst emergency services were on the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash, or the car being driven beforehand, is being asked to call 101 quoting Operation Pittsgate.

