Police appeal for witnesses to Lewes stabbing

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may witnessed a stabbing in Lewes last Friday (September 9).

Sussex Police say a 32-year-old man suffered a small stab wound to his stomach after he was attacked by two men in the Malling Playing Fields at around 8.30pm. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he was treated for his wound.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Lewes and a 19-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and supplying cocaine and released on bail until November 19.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 1476 of 09/09.

