Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man described as having 'facial tattos and disproportionately short legs'.

Sussex Police say John Paul Healey is wanted for for recall to prison as well as for questioning in connection to a number of burglaries in Lewes.

Police say he is believed to live at addresses in the Landport area of Lewes, and often seen in the town centre.

He is described as having a very distinctive appearance with facial tattoos and disproportionately short legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewes' NPT Duty Sergeant immediately via 999.

