Police awards for young heroines of serious car crash

The brave and quick-thinking actions of two girls following a car crash have been recognised by Sussex Police.

Lettie Young, 12, and Katie Latham, 11, both from Laughton, received the Divisional Commendation at the East Sussex divisional awards ceremony.

The two friends witnessed a serious road traffic collision (RTC) in the village on May 23.

Lettie and Katie ran across fields to where both their mothers were involved in a sporting event and told them that they thought a person was dead in a car on the main road.

A number of adults who were at the sporting event, who were also members of the emergency services, went to the scene and assisted until help arrived.

Police said: “This was a shocking scene for the adults, and was therefore very traumatic for two young girls.

“They ran all the way to the sports ground and conveyed the information very clearly despite being very scared by what they had seen.”

Lee Gillman, from Hailsham, was also presented with a Divisional Commendation for his courageous actions at the same incident.

He was first to arrive at the crash scene. The vehicle involved was on its side and had hit a garden wall. It had also hit an oil tank situated behind the wall.

The male driver was mechanically trapped in the car, with the driver’s side in contact with the surface of the road.

Despite the strong smell of fuel, which was seeping onto the road and around the vehicle, Mr Gillman gained access and climbed inside, where he talked to the driver, giving reassurance until the emergency services arrived.

Held at the East Sussex National Golf and Spa Resort, near Uckfield, the ceremony and nominees were supported by HM Lord Lieutenant Peter Field, High Sheriff Maureen Chowen, HM Coroner Alan Craze, Chief Constable Giles York, the East Sussex Command Team, their friends and families.

The awards honour exemplary deeds of personal courage, outstanding service delivery, risking personal injury to save individuals from immediate harm, excellent leadership and communication skills and exceptional investigation of complex cases.