Police charge Lewes man after playing field crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car left the road and overturned on to its roof in a playing field in Lewes.

Emergency services were called to the scene in The Avenue at 11.37pm on Monday (January 30) where the black Peugeot 206 had crossed a pavement, crashed through a hedge and down an embankment into The Paddock.

Police say the driver was checked over by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.

Paul Spooner, 29, a mechanic of Queens Road, Lewes, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

He was bailed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 16.

