Police concern for missing teen

Have your say

Police are concerned for a missing Afghani teenager who has been staying in Seaford.

Ulla Farhid Hamid, 13, was last seen on Thursday (July 13) at 9pm and may have been in the Seaford area the following day, said police.

Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “We are concerned about Ulla due to his age. He speaks Pashti and could have used a train or a bus in the local area.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have seen Ulla or has any information about him.”

Sussex Police say Ulla is of middle eastern appearance, 5ft 1ins, with short, dark brown hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt, socks and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 563 of 14/7.