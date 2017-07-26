Police concern over missing man, 30

Police in East Sussex are looking for 30-year-old Paul Baker who was reported missing having last been seen in Five Ashes, near Mayfield, late on the evening of Monday (July 24).

Paul, who is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with mousy brown hair and currently with a beard, has no fixed address at present, police said.

He had been on the way to stay with a friend at an address in Crowborough.

Police said there is concern for Paul’s welfare as he has recently been depressed and officers have been searching the Mayfield area and making other enquiries in East Sussex and Kent.

Police have had a report that he was seen in Maidstone on Tuesday (July 25) and that is being followed up.

He may also be in the Crowborough area.

If you see Paul or know where he may be, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1409 of 24/07.