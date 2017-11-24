Police concern over missing man, 87

Police are extremely concerned for the well-being of Richard Leah who is missing from his Crowborough home.

Richard, 87, was last seen at 5am today (Friday, November 24). He has a bus pass and could have got onto a bus in the local area.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with white hair and clean shaven. Richard was last seen wearing a beige jacket, brown trousers, black wellingtons, a woolly hat and carrying an orange bag.

If you have any information on Richard’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 313 of 24/11. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.