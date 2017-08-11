Police dog hunts down drink driver who fled from collision

A police dog called spike was vital in helping officers track down a drink driver who had fled from a collision.

Officers were called after a Jaguar X-Type collided with a parked car outside Broad Oak Primary School, in Scotsford Road, near Heathfield.

The driver had made off from the scene, said Sussex Police, but PD Spike guided officers through the fields and woodland where the suspect was found lying on the ground.

Simon Clay, 52, of East Street, Mayfield, was arrested and charged with driving with 71mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, as well as failing to report being involved in the road traffic collision.

Clay, self-employed, was disqualified from driving for 18 months at Hastings Magistrates Court on July 26. He was also fined £720, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 victim surcharge, said police.

PC Hewson said: “All our general purpose dogs and specialist search dogs have hugely sensitive noses, countless times more sensitive than ours and far beyond the reach of any piece of police equipment.

“Their skills are honed through training to make them a formidable crime-fighting tool with the ability to locate a wide range of items such as drugs and weapons, as well as people who may, for example, be wanted or missing.

“Technology is constantly evolving, however we have yet to come close to anything to replicate our dogs’ remarkable sense of smell.

“Despite working with these dogs day in, day out, they continue to amaze us with their ability to detect things which may otherwise go unnoticed by a police officer.”