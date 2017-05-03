Police donation to East Sussex chapel

Sussex Police have donated £200 to Five Ash Down Independent Chapel.

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Sergeant Rose Hanson said: “This chapel has been going for over 250 years.

“It’s an independent chapel so receives no financial support from any church organisation. The chapel has always supported the village and its residents so it’s a good feeling to be able to offer them some support for this unexpected outlay.”

Elwyn Sweetman, Hon Secretary of the chapel, added: “The members and friends of the chapel are most appreciative of this kind gift.

“We extend our most grateful thanks for your interest in the chapel.”