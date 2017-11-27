Police find body in search for missing Crowborough man

Police searching for a missing 87-year-old say they have found a body in woodland.
Richard Leah, from Crowborough, was reported missing from his home at 5am on Friday (November 24).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Unfortunately a body has been found which we believe to be missing man Richard Leah.
“The body was discovered in a wooded area in Crowborough on Friday (November 24).
“His family have been informed.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.