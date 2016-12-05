Police hunt after man ‘pulls gun’ in Peacehaven Sainsbury’s

Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed incident in a Peacehaven supermarket last night (Sunday).

Officers were called to Sainsbury’s in South Coast Road, where a suspected shoplifter pulled out what police believe to be a handgun and threatened staff with it, before fleeing on foot, around 8.40pm.

According to Sussex Police, no-one was hurt but it is believed the man made off with a quantity of alcohol in the direction of Dorothy Avenue.

He is described as white, six foot, aged 40-50, of stocky build with a shaven head and possibly foreign.

He was wearing a white top, black jacket, black scarf and blue jeans with green or brown trainers with white soles, police say, and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone who sees the man or has any other information is asked not to approach him but to call 999 and ask for police.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in connection with this incident.