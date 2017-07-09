Police hunt car in search for Wadhurst man

Police are searching for a red Vauxhall Zafira car which they believe is being driven by a man they wish to speak to.

A spokesman said: “The man, 46, is not being named but is from the Wadhurst area. It is thought he and his car (registration HG52 VYB) may be located on the Kent-Sussex border, possibly close to the Bewl Bridge reservoir.

“He is described as being 5’ 5”, slim, with brown-grey hair, balding on top, and facial stubble. He was reported missing shortly before noon on Saturday (8 July).

“When last seen he was wearing navy blue jogging trousers, a black bodywarmer, black hiking boots or trainers and white socks.”

Police are said to want to speak to him ‘in order to allay concerns for his welfare’.

Anyone with information about the man or his vehicle is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 608 of 08/07.

