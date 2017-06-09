Police investigate claims of voyeurism in Crowborough supermarket

Sussex Police are investigating claims a ‘Peeping Tom’ used a roof space to spy on ladies’ toilets.

Officers in Crowborough are investigating two incidents in which they say a man walked into men’s toilets in the town’s Tesco supermarket and then entered a roof space to stare into the women’s toilet area.

The most recent incident was on Saturday, June 3, between 9.58am and 10.14am, police say, but it is believed there was also a similar occurrence on Easter Sunday. Both are thought to have involved the same offender.

As part of their enquiries, officers would like to identify and speak to a man whose image was captured on a closed circuit television camera and which is shown here.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, in his early 30s, of skinny build, wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt and dark blue denim jeans.

Anyone able to identify the man or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, to report details online at

https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or to phone 101, quoting serial 470 of 03/06.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).