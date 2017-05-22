Police investigate Lewes rapes

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after the rapes of two young women in Lewes.

Police say both attacks took place in the same wooded area off Court Road, Lewes, adjacent to the railway line just east of Lewes railway station. Police say the first attack took place in September 2015 and the second in February 2017.

A 19-year old East Sussex man has been arrested on suspicion of both offences. He is currently on police bail until June 15 while enquiries continue.

Police say they want to trace a passer-by who mistakenly picked up a bag belonging to one of the victims at the time of the 2015 .

Detective Constable Steve Nutley of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “The first offence happened on or around September 29 2015 when the victim was 16. This was the occasion on which a man walking through the area, and believed to have been unaware of what was happening nearby, picked up the victim’s bag thinking it was lost property, and was about to take it to Lewes police station when she caught up with him and he handed it back.

“The second offence happened in the same area of the woods between 12.30pm and 1pm on Thursday February 23 this year. In this case the victim was 18.

“If you saw any suspicious activity around that area during those periods, and if you were the man who mistakenly picked up the bag, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 839 of 07/03. You can also call 101.”

Police say both offences were reported to police this year.

