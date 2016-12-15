Police investigating after Uckfield schoolboy chased by stranger

Police are investigating after reports of a schoolboy being chased by an unknown man in Uckfield last night.

Sussex Police say the incident is reported to have occurred off Hempstead Lane at about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, December 14). It was reported to officers shortly before 10am this morning (Thursday, December 15).

The boy is thought to have been chased after being asked for money by the man, but he was not touched or hurt in the incident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.