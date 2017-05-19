Police kickstart Uckfield Judo Club fund

Wealden Police have kickstarted Uckfield Judo Club's fund to buy more training mats and replace worn ones by donating £300.

Terry Bate, coach and treasurer said: "We're a small club run for young people and this donation allows us to improve our training surface. It's great that the police can support us this way."

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Sergeant Rose Hanson said: "It's great to see the enthusiasm and support the coaches give the youngsters not only in learning judo but also developing young coaches for the future. Some of the Uckfield Judo Club have gone on to represent their county and country and we are happy to support the club with a donation."

The club trains at Freedom Leisure Centre in Uckfield on Saturday mornings.