Police make arrest after man threatens supermarket staff

Police have made an arrest after a man threatened staff in two supermarkets in Newhaven yesterday (Tuesday).

A man was reported to have threatened staff in Lidl and Sainsbury’s at around 1.35pm.

According to Sussex Police, a 28-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, threats to kill, and possession of a class B drug.

He has been released under investigation.

Police say no one was hurt in either incident.