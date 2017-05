Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a collision near Beachy Head this month.

The man, who has been named as 26-year-old David Mills of Court Farm Road in Newhaven, died at the scene of a crash on Beachy Head Road, near Eastbourne on May 14.

He had been riding a green Triumph motorcycle when he was in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Eastbourne.

The crash took place at the junction with Warren Hill, at around 4.50pm.