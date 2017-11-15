Police name teenage accident victim

The teenage pedestrian who sadly died following a collision on the A22 at East Hoathly on Saturday evening (November 11) has been formally identified as Madeline ‘Maddie’ Burgess, 17, of Burnt Oak Road, High Hurstwood, Uckfield.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen Madeline – who was dressed in a red puffa-style jacket and dark leggings – in the area in the time leading up to the incident just after 9.15pm to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gorse.