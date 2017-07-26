Police pursue £50,000 car stolen in Ringmer

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stolen vehicle failed to stop for officers on Tuesday afternoon (July 25).

At 2.50pm Sussex Police received a report of a burglary in Lewes Road, Ringmer, in which an intruder stole car keys and made off in a newly-registered light blue BMW worth around £50,000.

Police said the vehicle was located travelling north on the M23, passing into Surrey and then onto the M25, while it was pursued by specially-trained officers and its progress monitored by a National Police Air Service helicopter.

At 3.34pm the pursuit came to an abrupt halt on Hurst Drive, Walton-on-the-Hill, when the car stopped and the driver got out, running off in the direction of Chequers Lane.

A search failed to find him, police reported, and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the chain of events to come forward.

The thief, described as a white man in their late 20s, was wearing a white shirt and a white baseball cap. He may have been accompanied by another man.

Anyone with any information or with dash-cam footage is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here, or phone 101, quoting serial 873 of 25/07.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.