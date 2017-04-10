Police release CCTV after laptop stolen on Lewes train

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a laptop on a train between Lewes and Haywards Heath.

British Transport Police say the victim left her laptop bag on a train while she stepped off to give her friend a card but the train left before she was able to get back on.

A man later handed the bag in to staff but it was missing the laptop.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information about the theft, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.

