Police release CCTV after Lewes charity tin theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a charity collection box from a café in Lewes.

Police say the blue collection box containing and unknown quantity of cash intended for the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) charity, was stolen from the counter of the Riverside Café Bar, in the Cliffe Precinct at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, May 17.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, about 5ft 10in tall and of medium build. He had short brown hair and unkempt facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black Nike trainers, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 884 of 19/05.

You can also respond to https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).