Police release CCTV in connection with Uckfield tree vandalism

Police have released CCTV footage of two men sought in connection with criminal damage in Uckfield.

Shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday, November 9, a member of the public witnessed a newly planted tree being pulled down in the High Street. The incident caused significant damage and meant the tree had to be cut down.

Police say it is the third such incident to occur in the street in recently as a further tree was damaged the same evening and another tree was reported to have been damaged overnight on Friday, November 4.

Police say the damage comes in at a total cost of around £1,000.

The footage, taken from a shop in the street, shows two men the police would like to identify – a white man wearing a white hooded top with the hood over his head and blue jeans, and a white man with facial hair wearing a dark coloured top and dark coloured jeans. Both men appear to be wearing dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone with any information is asked to report the incident online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 77 of 11/11.

You can also call 101.

