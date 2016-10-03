Police release e-fits of suspected Eridge Green intruders

Sussex Police have released e-fits of two people suspected of forcing their way into the home of an elderly man in Eridge Green last month.

Police say the man and a woman shown in the e-fit are suspected of calling at the home of a 81-year-old man at around 8am on Monday, September 19.

Police say the pair claimed to be High Court debt collectors but carried no identification or official paperwork. When refused entry by the victim they forced him inside and into a chair, before demanding to know where his money was kept.

Officers say the house was ransacked by the intruders, who eventually made off with a few hundred pounds. The victim was left badly shaken but was otherwise unhurt.

The man was described as 6ft, aged 25-30, solidly built, with dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.

The woman is described as being in her 20s, 5ft 6in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair and wearing a jacket and skirt.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who recognises the suspects from the efits, any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has any other information relating to this or any similar incidents in the area.

They are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 307 of 19/09.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org)

