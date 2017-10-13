Police release identity of elderly woman killed in Hailsham crash

Police have released the identity of a 90-year-old woman who died in a car collision at Rushlake Green on Monday October 2.

Sussex Police named Gwyneth Winter from Cowbeech near Hailsham as the victim of the single-car crash which took place on the C16 Marklye Lane near Heathfield.

The driver, an 88-year-old man also from the Hailsham area, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, according to police.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance attended and the road was closed until 6pm on the day of the crash, which is thought by police to have occurred between 12pm and 1.15pm.

Police say the Ms Winter died at the scene and the incident, where the vehicle left the road on a sharp bend, has been passed to the coroner to determine the cause of her death.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed a red Vauxhall Tigra hard-top convertible shortly before the crash is asked to contact police.

They can do so online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Offwell.