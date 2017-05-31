Police release shocking CCTV footage of Samurai sword robbery

Police investigating the violent robbery of a petrol station have released dramatic CCTV of the incident.

Police say two men, one armed with a large knife and the other carrying a Samurai sword, entered the Esso Service Station in Mayfield Road, Cross-in-Hand at around 3.10am on Saturday, March 25.

The attack lasted for around two minutes, during which time a shop worker was hit over the head while another was pushed to the ground and dragged along the floor, police said. The two suspects then made off empty-handed in a vehicle, which police believe may have been waiting in a nearby car park. Police say the vehicle headed off at high speed towards Heathfield.

The victims, both local men, aged 30 and 49, were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital to be checked over and discharged later the same day, police said.

Police say the suspects are both described as white men, wearing black or dark clothing, who spoke with local accents. While their faces are not particularly visible in the CCTV footage, police are hoping that someone might recognise them from their build or perhaps the way they move.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something or may have information regarding the incident is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 200 of 25/03.