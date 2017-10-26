Police search for man in Newhaven and Lewes

Police are searching Lewes and Newhaven for an 18-year-old man in connection with burglaries and the breach of a court order.

Joe Randall, who is wanted for interview in connection with three house burglaries in Brighton, may be in the Newhaven or Lewes areas according to Sussex Police.

There is also now a court warrant for Randall’s arrest for breaching his Youth Rehabilitation Order, police say.

Randall is described by police as white, 5’8”, and of medium build with green eyes and blond hair.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “If you see Joe Randall or have any other information please contact the police by calling 101 or online quoting serial 364 of 23/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

An appeal for Randall’s whereabouts was first issued on October 12, according to Sussex Police.