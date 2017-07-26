Police search for missing woman

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of 43-year-old Sarah Yassin who has not been seen since she left home in Barnfield, Plumpton Green, on Tuesday morning (July 26) saying she was going to take photos at the Seven Sisters cliffs between Seaford and Eastbourne, and that she might visit Eastbourne.

Sarah is white, 5’2” and of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair, and left home in her silver Volvo saloon, YY60 0CF.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances behind Sarah’s disappearance at this time but anyone who has seen her or her car is asked to contact the police right away on 999 or 101, quoting Serial 1113 of 25/07.