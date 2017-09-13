Police seek driver after Ringmer hit-and-run

Sussex Police would like to speak to the driver of a Mercedes who failed to stop following a collision with a motorcyclist.

A Suzuki bike and a white Mercedes E Class collided on Moor Lane in Ringmer at 3.07pm on Sunday August 27.

The cyclist, a 51-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious multiple injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information on the Mercedes driver please report online or call 101 quoting reference 794 of 27/08.