Police seek Good Samaritan who intervened in Polegate row

Did you help separate a couple who were arguing in a Polegate street?

Police are investigating an incident which happened on a grass verge outside the Tesco Express in Polegate at about 9.15pm on Sunday December 18.

The man and woman were arguing until a woman passing by intervened and pulled the woman away.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said: “If you were the kind person who intervened or if you also saw what happened, we would like to hear from you.

“If you can help, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1269 of 11/12.

“You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.”

A 28-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and is currently on police bail until February 4 while enquiries continue.