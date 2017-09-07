Police seek information after man indecently exposes himself to child in Lewes

Sussex Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in Lewes on Tuesday September 5.

The incident happened on Mayhew Way, adjacent to the South Malling Recreation Ground at about 3pm, according to police.

The man is described as white, in his twenties and of average height and build, with dark hair and a short beard or stubble.

He was wearing a blue top and blue shorts, and was carrying a bag, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who saw what happened, has seen anyone fitting that description in the area, or is aware of any similar incidents locally, is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 986 of 05/09.