Police seek man after Peacehaven stabbing

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a man in Peacehaven want to speak to Mitchell Gardner-Whiles in connection with the incident.

Officers said a 22-year-old man suffered leg injuries while he was in bed in a house in Cinque Foil on the afternoon of Sunday, April 23.

Paramedics were called and he was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment, say Sussex Police.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said: “We want to speak to 29-year-old Mitchell Gardner-Whiles who we believe has important information about this assault.

“He is white, 5’ 9”, of muscular build, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has close links with Peacehaven and we believe that he may still be in the area.

“If you know where he is, please report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 759 of 23/04. If you see him, please do not approach him, but dial 999 immediately.”