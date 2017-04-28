Police seek men after £1,800 stolen from elderly Seaford woman

Police want to identify two men wanted in connection with the theft of more than £1,800 from an elderly Seaford woman.

The victim, a 73-year-old woman from Seaford, had just finished shopping at Morrisons on Tuesday, March 7 when the incident took place, police said.

Police say she had loaded her bags and purse into the boot of her car but, as she returned her trolley to the trolley bay area, she was approached by a man who asked if she had any change.

Police believe that during this short period, a second suspect entered her car and stole her driving license and bank card. Later that day three transactions were made in Brighton during which nearly £2,000 was withdrawn from her account, police said.

The suspect who spoke to her is described as possibly Romanian, in his 30s, 6ft 2in tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey zip up hooded top.

Anyone who recognises either of the men pictured in the CCTV images is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 624 of 09/03. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

PC Jay Denney said: “We would like to remind the public not to leave personal items and items of value unattended. Always ensure that vehicles are locked when you’re walking away, even if it’s just for a few moments as was the case in this instance.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.