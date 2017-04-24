Police seek motorcyclist who helped after Forest Row fall

Police are asking a motorcyclist who helped an elderly man after a fall in Forest Row to contact them.

Police say the 77-year-old man was on the 291 Metrobus at 7.52pm on Friday (April 21) and fell on his back after leaving the bus on the A22 Lewes Road.

The man told police he was assisted by the motorcyclist after the bus had departed, but has since lost his contact details.

A police spokesman said: “If you are that motorcyclist or you witnessed the incident, please report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1408 of 21/04.”