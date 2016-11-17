Police seek voyeurism victim after Newhaven man arrested

Police are seeking a woman who may have been a victim of voyeurism after the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Newhaven

Police say the man was arrested at the King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove it was suspected that he had been looking over a cubicle and using a mobile phone to record video or photos of women changing. One woman was identified at the time, but an investigation of the phone has revealed another victim who police would like to speak to about the incident.

The victim was changing between 7.30 and 8pm after swimming at the centre on Wednesday, October 12, say Police. Officers say she may not have realised that she was being watched, but her suspicions appear to have been raised as at one point she shouted out "Who's there?", disturbing a man who left the neighbouring cubicle.

PC Jon Mills said: "We do not have a clear image of the woman, but she appears to be white, brunette and possibly in her mid to late 20s. I would really like to talk to her about the incident, but recognise that this is a sensitive issue and if she would rather talk to one of my female colleagues, we will be more than happy to arrange that."

If you are that woman, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1282 of 12/10.

The 31-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism - operating equipment to observe. He has been bailed until January 10.

