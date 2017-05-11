Police seek wanted man with Polegate links

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man with links to Polegate.

Sussex Police say 29-year-old Daniel Allan from Eastbourne was serving a 42 months sentence for robbery, when was released on licence from prison in July. Police say he has since failed to comply with the terms of that licence and is wanted for recall to prison.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall and of an average build. Allan has links to Eastbourne, Polegate, and Glasgow.

PS James Vitler from Eastbourne Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “There is no indication that Allan presents a risk to the public, but we would ask that rather than approach him, anyone seeing him or knowing of his whereabouts gets in touch with us.”

Any information or sightings of Allan can be reported online via 999 or 101, quoting serial number 1560 of 04/05/17. Police are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Eastbourne. Police are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Eastbourne.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.