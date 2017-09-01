Police seek witnesses after lamping incident

Police are appealling for witnesses after a group of people were found lamping on farmland.

According to Sussex Police, four people were seen poaching on land in Hankham Hall Lane, Hankham.

When approached they reportedly got into their vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero, and drove off shining lights in the farmer’s face.

Lamping is the practice of hunting at night using strong spotlights and either guns, birds of prey or dogs to catch nocturnal animals.

Animals like foxes, deer, badgers and rabbits become transfixed in the powerful light and are then killed.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about the incident, which took place on Monday (August 21), you can contact police online, by email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 0346.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org