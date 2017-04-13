Police seek witnesses after man seriously injured in A22 collision

Police are calling for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A22.

The red Yamaha MT07 left the road at Whitesmith, Lewes, and crashed around 10.30am on Wednesday (April 12), near Blackberry Farm.

Its rider, a 50-year-old-man from Willingdon, was taken by air ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after suffering multiple fractures. Police say he is currently in a stable condition.

The A22 was closed in both directions between its junctions with the B2124 Lewes Road at Golden Cross and Park Lane, near East Hoathly, for several hours.

Diversions were set up and Sussex Police has thanked motorists whose journeys were disrupted for their patience and understanding while the incident was being dealt with.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed the motorcyclist shortly before the accident is asked to report details online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation University.