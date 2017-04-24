Police seek witnesses to ‘linked’ Wealden burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses to three burglaries in Wealden this weekend, which officers believe to be linked.

The first took place at a house in Wallis Close in Crowborough between 6.15pm and 9.45pm on Friday (April 21). Police believe the suspect or suspects climbed over a gate, before using an ornament to smash the rear glazed door, making off with jewellery.

Police say a similar burglary took place at a property in New Barn Lane, Uckfield, between 7.15pm on Friday and midnight on Saturday (April 22). The suspect is thought to have jumped over a wall in Shepherds Way into the rear garden before smashing the rear patio door.

A third burglary took place at a house in Oak Tree Way, Hailsham between 7.10pm and 11.30pm on Saturday evening. Police say someone entered the rear garden of the house and used an object from the garden to smash the a glazed patio door. Once inside it appears the suspect or suspects stole cash, jewellery and two i-Pads (serial 46 of 22/04).

Police are linking the three incidents and ask anyone with information to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

To report information about the Crowborough incident please quote serial number 1589 of 21/04. For the Uckfield incident please quote serial 49 of 22/04) and for the Hailsham incident please quote serial 46 of 22/04.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Police are also appealing for people to join the Sussex Neighbourhood Watch scheme. For more details visit. www.sussexnwfed.org.uk.

