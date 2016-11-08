Police seeking witnesses after man hit with metal bar in Lewes altercation

A 52-year-old man from Peacehaven suffered head injuries after being repeatedly hit with a metal bar in Lewes.

The victim was involved in an altercation with another man who was known to him in Castle Ditch Lane at around midnight on Monday, October 24.

Detective Constable Sean Stapley said, “We are seeking witnesses to this assault. The victim lost consciousness but fortunately was not seriously injured.”

A 48-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and released on bail until 20 December.

Sussex Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 5 of 25/10 or report online on https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.