Police ‘set record straight’ on Crowborough man on roof

Police say they have identified a man seen on a supermarket roof following an appeal for information.

Earlier this week the Sussex Express website published the appeal with a photograph of a man seen in a Tesco store in Crowborough on Saturday, June 3.

However, officers now say there is no suggestion the man’s actions were suspicious and say ‘there is no longer any action pending against him’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Further to the appeal for information about a man on a roof at Crowborough, further information has been received from the original informant and the man in the photo has been identified.

“We are now satisfied the circumstances as reported to us were not correct and there is no suggestion the man’s actions were in any way suspicious.

“We are happy to set the record straight and to confirm there is no longer any action pending against the man.”