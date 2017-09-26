Police want to question man over damage to Peacehaven medical centre

Have you seen 31-year-old Matthew Adams in the Brighton area recently?

Police are searching for Adams, who they want to interview about £1,000-worth of damage caused to a Peacehaven medical centre in March this year.

In the early hours of Wednesday. March 22, the Anchor Medical Centre, in Meridian Way, Peacehaven, was broken into and damage was caused in the plant room.

Two fire extinguishers were discharged, an LCD screen was smashed, a sensor had wires pulled from the wall and a fuse box was smashed.

No other parts of the building were affected and nothing was stolen.

Adams, who is white, 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, is believed to be in the Brighton area, where he may have been sofa surfing recently.

PC Glen Saunders said: “If you have seen Adams, or know where he may be, please get in touch with us by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 401 of 22/03.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”